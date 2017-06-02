California climate debate rages as Brown raises his profile

FILE - In this March 9, 2010 file photo, a tanker truck passes an oil refinery in Richmond, Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown is promoting California's cap-and trade program, which puts a limit on the state's total annual emissions from certain sources, but is seeking to bridge a divide between lawmakers who want to take it further and others who worry about the costs. "It's going to take some Republicans here. Democrats can't do this alone," Brown said Thursday, June 1, 2017, asking the Chamber of Commerce for help in rounding up Republicans. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo