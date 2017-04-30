National & International

April 30, 2017 1:13 PM

Michigan AP media organization elects directors, president

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Ann Williams, news director at WSGW-AM in Saginaw, was elected president of the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors association for 2017-18 at the group's annual convention Sunday.

Patti Klevorn, managing editor of the Ludington Daily News, was named president-elect.

Jeremy McBain, managing editor of the Petoskey News-Review, was elected to a three-year term as director, representing newspapers with a daily circulation up to 10,000.

The following directors also serve on the board, with terms expiring in 2018:

At-Large, representing newspapers from all circulation divisions: Walter Middlebrook, assistant managing editor/metro, The Detroit News.

Representing newspapers with a daily circulation over 40,000: Don Wyatt, vice president/news, Michigan Group at Digital First Media.

Representing newspapers with a daily circulation of 10,000-39,999: Matt Seward, managing editor, Cadillac News.

Representing Large-Market TV: Open.

Representing Small-Market TV: Steve Asplund, anchor, WLUC-TV, Marquette.

Representing Large-Market Radio: Vincent Duffy, news director, Michigan Radio.

The following directors also serve on the board, with terms expiring in 2019:

Representing Small-Market Radio: Walt Zerlaut, news director, WGHN-FM, Grand Haven.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative serving 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

