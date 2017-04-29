National & International

April 29, 2017 11:30 AM

The Latest: Trade order, campaign rally on Trump's 100th day

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Donald Trump's 100th day in office Saturday (all times EDT):

12:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is marking his 100th day in office by saying he's brought — in his words — "profound change" to Washington, and he's reaffirming that "my only allegiance" is to those he governs.

Later on Saturday, he's going to visit Pennsylvania, one of the states that propelled his unlikely election victory.

Trump plans to sign an executive order directing the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to conduct a study of U.S. trade agreements.

Trump is set to visit the Ames tool factory in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, which has manufactured shovels since 1774, and then hold a campaign-style rally in Harrisburg, the state capital.

__

2:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is marking his 100th day in office by talking tough on trade.

The White House says the president intends to sign an executive order Saturday that will direct the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to conduct a comprehensive study of the nation's trade agreements.

The aim is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

Trump is heading to Pennsylvania in the evening to visit a shovel factory and appear at a rally in Harrisburg, the state capital.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bodycam video shows police officer saving man from jumping off roof

Bodycam video shows police officer saving man from jumping off roof 0:49

Bodycam video shows police officer saving man from jumping off roof
Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 0:45

Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach
Human Rights First: Russian forces are abducting, torturing gay men in Chechnya 1:18

Human Rights First: Russian forces are abducting, torturing gay men in Chechnya

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos