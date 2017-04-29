National & International

April 29, 2017 10:14 AM

Park funding stream appears to have bipartisan support

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

There may be partisan wrangling over Connecticut's next budget, but many Democrats and Republicans appear united in supporting a proposal to create a dedicated funding stream for the state's 109 state parks.

The parks have been the victims of budget cutbacks in recent years.

A legislative spending proposal would create a Passport to State Parks. It calls for adding a $10 charge every two years for all passenger vehicle registrations. In exchange, all registered Connecticut passenger vehicles would be allowed to park for free at all state parks. Out-of-state visitors would still have to pay a parking fee at certain parks.

The measure failed to come up for a vote Tuesday because of the ongoing budget battle, but Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr. says there's bipartisan support for it.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?
Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack 1:59

Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack
Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’ 2:20

Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos