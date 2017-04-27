National & International

April 27, 2017 11:10 PM

'Move Over Law' reminders planned at Thruway rest areas

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Events to promote awareness of New York's "Move Over Law" are planned at service areas along the Thruway.

Thruway Authority staff, state police, tow truck operators and emergency personnel are slated to participate in events from 10 to 2 p.m. Friday at New Baltimore, Pattersonville, Dewitt and Clarence.

Last year, three roadside workers were fatally injured while assisting motorists along the Thruway.

New York's Move Over Law was expanded in 2016 to include volunteer firefighters and ambulance personnel. It previously applied only to police, emergency or hazard vehicles.

The law now applies to vehicles on either side of the highway with flashing blue, green, red, white, or amber lights.

Violators can get two points on their license and a minimum $150 fine.

