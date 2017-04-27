Ex-county commissioner pleads guilty to tax charges

A former border county commissioner has pleaded guilty to federal tax charges.
Ramon V. Ramon had been commissioner of Val Verde County Precinct 1 commissioner from 2003 until Jan. 1. The 64-year-old Del Rio man pleaded guilty to underreporting his total income on federal income tax returns for three separate years.
Court records show that, between 2005 and 2012, Ramon accepted about $47,000 in payments from a San Antonio developer, about $10,500 from a group of New Braunfels business interests and $5,000 from a California businessman to manage a Val Verde County real estate project. Ramon admits that he failed to report that income on his income tax returns for 2010, 2011 and 2012.
Ramon faces up to three years in federal prison. No sentencing date has been set.
