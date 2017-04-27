Des Lacs-Burlington voters narrowly defeat $15M school bond

Voters in the Des Lacs-Burlington school district have decided against spending $15 million to improve school buildings in the two communities near Minot, but it was a close vote.
The Minot Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2p6YP5Q ) that about 56 percent of the 695 voters in Tuesday's election favored the bond issue, but the measure needed 60 percent to pass.
The proposal would have increased property taxes to generate money to renovate the high school in Des Lacs and the elementary school in Burlington, to provide more space and a new gymnasium.
Superintendent Clarke Ranum has said more room is needed because of increased student numbers.
