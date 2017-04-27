Accountant's sentencing delayed again in charter school scam

Sentencing has been delayed again for an accountant who pleaded guilty to helping the founder and former CEO of Pennsylvania's largest online charter school avoid federal income taxes on more than $8 million that man siphoned from the school.
Neal Prence pleaded guilty to one count of tax conspiracy in September, but his sentencing Thursday has been delayed indefinitely because he now wants to withdraw his guilty plea and instead plead no contest.
A federal judge has yet to rule on that request, which could spare Prence's accounting license.
Federal prosecutors contend Prence conspired with Nicholas Trombetta who pleaded guilty to the fraud in August involving The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.
Trombetta is scheduled for sentencing June 20 for using the school's money to fund a lavish lifestyle.
