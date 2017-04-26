National & International

April 26, 2017 3:57 PM

How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

The Associated Press

Stock indexes wobbled between modest gains and losses Wednesday, as the White House unveiled broad outlines of its plan to slash tax rates but left many of the details to be determined.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped by 1.16 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,387.45.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 21.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,975.09.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.27 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 6,025.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 8.35, or 0.6 percent, to 1,419.43.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 38.76 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Dow is up 427.33 points, or 2.1 percent

The Nasdaq is up 114.70 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 39.58 points, or 2.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 148.62 points, or 6.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,212.49 points, or 6.1 percent

The Nasdaq is up 642.11 points, or 11.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.30 points, or 4.6 percent.

