National & International

April 26, 2017 2:28 PM

Group pursuing ballot measure to close Mackinac pipelines

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

A group that wants to shut down twin oil pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac is taking steps to propose a ballot initiative to voters in 2018.

The Board of State Canvassers on Wednesday approved the form of a petition submitted by Keep Our Lakes Great, a ballot committee created last week.

The initiated legislation would terminate a 1953 easement for Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5 pipelines and require the company to no longer transport crude oil through them.

Groups typically seek approval of their petition as to form prior to beginning signature-collection efforts. About 252,000 valid voter signatures are needed within a 180-day window to qualify for a statewide vote.

Keep Our Lakes Great's treasurer is Phil Bellfy, a Sault St. Marie environmentalist and former Democratic state House candidate.

