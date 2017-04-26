Ward County taxpayers pay more than $300K in jail fees

Taxpayers in a northern North Dakota county have paid nearly $323,000 in jail and legal costs after a state report found deficiencies in its jail operations.
The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2oJZ82W ) reports the North Dakota Department of Corrections investigated the Ward County Jail after an inmate died in 2014. The investigation found that the jail in Minot was overcrowded and staff wasn't properly trained.
The deficiencies in operations led to an order for improvements and the assignment of a jail monitor for up to 18 months. The costly improvements include a full-time jail monitor, a special prosecutor and additional pay for an acting sheriff to fill in for former Sheriff Steve Kukowski, who was suspended in 2016 and resigned April 15.
The sheriff's department reported spending nearly $203,000 from January 2015 through March 2017 on salary and expenses for the jail monitor.
