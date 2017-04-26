Lawmaker: Gov. LePage overstates education surcharge

The co-chairman of the Maine Legislature's budget-writing committee says the governor is trying to overstate the impact of an education surcharge approved by voters.
Maine Public reports (http://bit.ly/2pzkDZ4 ) that Gov. Paul LePage was challenged on his facts during his town hall meeting in Fort Kent, where he appeared to assert Monday that Mainers making $200,000 or more will see an income tax topping 10 percent.
Maine Public notes that the surcharge applies to income of $200,000 or more but LePage insisted the 3 percent surcharge applies to the full $200,000.
Democratic Rep. Drew Gattine of Westbrook says LePage misled the audience by overstating the surcharge. The governor's spokesman, Peter Steele, says the governor understands how the surcharge works and was trying to make the point that it punishes success.
