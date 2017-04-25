Vermont Senate set to debate state budget

The Vermont Senate is gearing up for a debate on the state's nearly $6 billion budget.
Senate members made a number of changes to the budget they received from their House counterparts. They will present their spending plan on Wednesday morning.
The Senate budget provides more money for mental health systems, child care and the state college system. It also reintroduces a motel voucher program for homeless people left in the cold.
The Senate had an extra $4.2 million to work with. It came from Volkswagen which settled claims that the company violated the state's clean air laws.
After passing its budget, House and Senate budget writers will come together to hash out the differences in their proposals. A final budget will be sent to Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
