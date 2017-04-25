National & International

April 25, 2017 11:08 PM

Portland to Nova Scotia ferry to be extended 2 weeks

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The Portland City Council plans to extend the season for the Portland-to-Nova Scotia ferry service by two weeks.

The City Council unanimously approved a contract to extend the season on Monday. The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2oHiUMu ) reports the agreement is expected to generate an additional $16,600 for the city.

Portland received $265,000 in rent, parking and fees from the ferry agreement last year.

The new agreement states that Bay Ferries will operate The Cat high-speed ferry service from May 31 to Oct. 15. The Cat carried more than 35,000 passengers last year.

