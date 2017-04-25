National & International

April 25, 2017 6:22 AM

Indiana court rules wounded officer can't sue gun seller

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that a wounded police officer can't sue a sporting goods store that sold a handgun later used to wound him.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2qa3LV5 ) the court on Monday dismissed Indianapolis Officer Dwayne Runnels' lawsuit claiming damages against Indianapolis-based sporting goods store KS&E Sports and the store's owner. Indiana law gives gun sellers significant immunity.

The lawsuit was filed after Runnels was wounded in a 2011 shootout during which Demetrious Martin was killed. The lawsuit argues KS&E Sports improperly sold the gun to a man who then illegally sold it to Martin, who as a convicted felon couldn't legally possess firearms.

The state appeals court had sided last year with Runnels' argument that the store didn't exercise reasonable care in selling the gun.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?
Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack 1:59

Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack
Funeral of West Platte football coach Nathan A. Danneman held on field where he coached 2:46

Funeral of West Platte football coach Nathan A. Danneman held on field where he coached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos