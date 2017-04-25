Leaders announce plan for drone port in eastern Kentucky

Government and education partners have announced a plan to build a complex in eastern Kentucky where companies can test and make drones and train people to use them.
The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2ptNyhf ) reports the plan was announced Monday in Hazard.
Funding for USA Drone Port is not secured. Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said it would cost an estimated $12 million to $15 million to build and might be completed in phases. He said partners will look for funding from a variety of sources, including federal grants and foundations.
Supporters say the area is a good location for such a facility, offering relatively flat land left from surface mining; large, relatively unpopulated areas to fly over; and an available workforce.
Chris Stiles, a former Army drone operator who now provides drone services in Lexington said the facility could draw national attention.
"This is something that's needed, not just here but in the U.S.," Stiles said.
Paul Green of the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative said the project has the potential to bring positive changes to the area.
"This could be a game-changer for Southeast Kentucky," Green said. "It's cutting-edge and it could really lead to a lot of economic benefit for our region."
