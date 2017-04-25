National & International

April 25, 2017 2:19 AM

McAuliffe announces funding for 3 projects, including hotel

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced $1.5 million for three new projects in struggling areas of the state, including money for a brewery and hotel renovation.

McAuliffe announced Monday that he'd approved funding to restore derelict structures in Big Stone Gap, Cape Charles and South Boston.

That includes a $500,000 award for the Cape Charles Brewing Company and a $475,000 award for a project in South Boston to revitalize the John Randolph Hotel.

The Industrial Revitalization Fund provides funding for construction projects aimed at areas with a high level of blight and community distress.

