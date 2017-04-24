Sweeping school choice facing hurdles in House

A sweeping school choice bill that would let families use tax dollars for non-public education is facing a tough road in the New Hampshire House after breezing through the Senate.
The legislation would allow any public school student to use roughly $3,500 in tax dollars to attend a private or religious school or use the money on homeschooling, tutoring or other expenses. It would be one of the nation's broadest school choice bills, similar to programs that have passed in Arizona and Nevada.
The Republican-controlled House Education Committee is likely to retain the bill Tuesday, meaning it won't get a vote until next year.
Some Republicans say the bill shouldn't allow public money to be used at religious schools. Gov. Chris Sununu has suggested he thinks it's too broad.
