Animal rights group criticizes slaughterhouse inspections

An animal welfare organization is criticizing Utah state officials for not doing enough in response to six cases of inhumane treatment at slaughterhouses over a six-year span.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oy67Me ) the Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, D.C. gives Utah a failing grade in a new report this month.
The organization says Utah had a low rate of enforcement action compared to other states.
Utah state officials counter the criticisms by saying the six violations from 2010-2015 show they are handling the programs well.
Utah has 56 federally inspected and 10 state-inspected slaughterhouses.
Of the six incidents that had to be reported to the federal government, one was considered egregious. That was a 2014 incident when a lamb had to be stunned twice after the first attempt in the "knock box" didn't work.
Comments