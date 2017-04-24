National & International

April 24, 2017 2:19 PM

Animal rights group criticizes slaughterhouse inspections

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

An animal welfare organization is criticizing Utah state officials for not doing enough in response to six cases of inhumane treatment at slaughterhouses over a six-year span.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oy67Me ) the Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, D.C. gives Utah a failing grade in a new report this month.

The organization says Utah had a low rate of enforcement action compared to other states.

Utah state officials counter the criticisms by saying the six violations from 2010-2015 show they are handling the programs well.

Utah has 56 federally inspected and 10 state-inspected slaughterhouses.

Of the six incidents that had to be reported to the federal government, one was considered egregious. That was a 2014 incident when a lamb had to be stunned twice after the first attempt in the "knock box" didn't work.

