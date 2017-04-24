National & International

April 24, 2017 12:39 PM

Special session begins at the Washington Capitol

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

The Washington Legislature has started a 30-day special session to address the still unresolved two-year state budget that must comply with a state Supreme Court order on education funding.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued the official special session proclamation Monday, a day after the 105-day regular session ended with little fanfare. Most lawmakers left the Capitol on Friday and there were just a few people on hand for Sunday's adjournment.

Most of the Legislature's 147 members are back in their home districts this week, with just budget negotiators at the Capitol. So far, there has been no progress on negotiating the overall budget, but a group of bipartisan lawmakers have been meeting separately to discuss the education funding piece of the budget.

