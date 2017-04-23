National & International

April 23, 2017 4:39 AM

Iranian candidate says nuclear deal failed to lift sanctions

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

An Iranian presidential candidate says the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers has failed to lift sanctions or improve the country's economy.

Mostafa Mirsalim, a conservative, said Sunday that President Hassan Rouhani's outreach to the West had failed, adding that "sanctions remained in place and were even intensified."

Under the nuclear deal, international sanctions were lifted in exchange for Iran curbing its uranium enrichment, but separate U.S. sanctions related to Iran's ballistic missile program have since been tightened.

Mirsalim said that, if elected, he would abide by the nuclear deal. But he said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration had already undermined the agreement, without elaborating.

Rouhani is the front-runner in next month's election, in which he will face off against five candidates.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding 2:11

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
Pulling drinkable water out of dry air 3:01

Pulling drinkable water out of dry air
Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos