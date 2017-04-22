Reno residents turn out for downtown evening to back science

Marchers, some wearing lab coats, gathered Saturday in downtown Reno in northern Nevada in a March for Science event to support science and defend it from U.S. budget cuts and censorship.
Media outlets' estimates of the number of Reno participants ranged between 1,000 and 2,000.
Other cities in the region where events were held included Las Vegas, Phoenix and Santa Fe, New Mexico, where participants' signs said "science is not an alternative fact" and "make American smart again."
The Reno Gazette-Journal (https://goo.gl/SjwM9k ) reported that attendees said that they marched for numerous reasons, including preserving grant funding, protecting environmental education and keeping Lake Tahoe blue.
Elizabeth Leger, a University of Nevada, Reno associate professor in plant ecology, said she's worried that facts aren't being used to make decisions and inform policy.
