Bill for Giffords shooting memorial dies in Senate

Lawmakers in the 2017 legislative session are walking away from a proposal to spend state money on a memorial to mark the 2011 shooting that targeted then-Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six people.
KOLD-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pPs0IE) the proposal to spend $2.5 million over five years was approved by the House in February and had been sitting in two Senate committees.
The legislative session has not yet ended but bills are no longer being heard in committee. Republican Sen. Debbie Lesko says the bill has died.
The memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the shooting is planned for a park in downtown Tucson.
Rep. Todd Clodfelter, who sponsored the legislation, says the bill faced opposition from people who thought the public money would be better spent elsewhere.
Comments