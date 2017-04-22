A glance at issues approved in new GOP-led Iowa Legislature

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature adjourned its 2017 legislative session on Saturday after approving measures dealing with issues ranging from collective bargaining to fireworks. Here's a glance at some key bills:
___
COLLECTIVE BARGAINING
The law eliminated most collective bargaining rights for public workers such as teachers, nurses and correctional officers, greatly reducing their ability to negotiate over benefits and working conditions. Some public safety officers were exempt from bargaining restrictions.
___
WORKERS' COMPENSATION
The law restricts workers' compensation for on-the-job injuries, decreasing some coverage for shoulder injuries and permanent injuries impacting the whole body. It also created a retraining program for some injured workers.
___
MINIMUME WAGE
The law prohibits local governments from raising minimum hourly wages above the $7.25 state and federal levels, effectively cutting pay for some workers in counties that had raised wages.
___
GUN RIGHTS
The wide-ranging gun law includes a stand-your-ground provision, which allows people to use deadly force anywhere if they feel a risk to their life or safety. The bill will also allow weapons permit holders to bring a concealed handgun into the state Capitol. Minors under 14 will be able to use handguns with parental or guardian supervision.
___
20-WEEK BAN
The legislation, which is expected to be signed into law, would ban most abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy. It includes no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal conditions, though it will allow an abortion if a woman's life is at risk. Another provision would require a woman to wait 72 hours before an abortion, among the longest in the country.
___
DEFUNDING PLANNED PARENTHOOD
Republican lawmakers agreed to forgo millions in federal Medicaid dollars to create a family planning program that excludes Planned Parenthood and other organizations that provide abortions. The effort will cost the state about $3.1 million. Gov. Terry Branstad has indicated support for the defunding effort.
___
VOTER ID
The legislation, pending Branstad's signature, would require voters to show approved identification beginning in 2019. Voters will be subject to a soft-rollout before then that will involve them signing a form at the polls acknowledging they will soon need to show ID. Lawmakers have directed $700,000 toward the voter ID program.
___
LEOPOLD CENTER
A budget bill that's been sent to Branstad proposes eliminating the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture by July 1 and removes about $1.5 million in funding. A separate budget bill that cuts nearly $400,000 for the center, which is commemorating its 30th anniversary, is also headed to governor.
___
K-12 EDUCATION SPENDING
Republicans added $40 million to the roughly $3 billion K-12 education budget. Educators argue the increase isn't enough to avoid layoffs, larger classroom sizes and reduced curriculum. Republicans say the amount was responsible amid budget constraints.
___
FIREWORKS
The bill, awaiting Branstad's approval, would allow the retail sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks from June 1 through July 8 and from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. Cities and counties could ban the use of fireworks, but not their sale.
