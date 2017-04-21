Plea hearing delayed for company charged in deadly fire

A federal judge has postponed a change-of-plea hearing for an energy company charged with manslaughter over a deadly offshore oil platform fire in 2012.
U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo rescheduled the hearing for Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations from April 26 to May 12 due to a scheduling conflict.
The company had pleaded not guilty to three counts of involuntary manslaughter plus various safety and environmental charges.
But the case could be resolved at next month's hearing. Prosecutors and defense lawyers requested the hearing for Black Elk to change its plea.
Three Filipino workers died in the fire on the Black Elk-operated platform about 17 miles (27 kilometers) from Grand Isle, Louisiana.
A 2013 report by federal regulators identified a string of safety lapses that led to the fire.
Comments