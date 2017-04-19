Despite gaps, no cuts proposed for La. legislative agencies

Though Louisiana continues to face budget shortfalls, state legislative leaders aren't proposing to cut their own agencies. They're seeking to boost legislative spending next year to levels before they took any reductions.
A panel of legislative leaders Wednesday backed a more than $98 million financing proposal for the House, Senate and other legislative agencies in the budget year that begins July 1.
If supported by the full Legislature, that would be well above the more than $88 million budget approved for those agencies this year.
Senate President John Alario says the Legislature needs to have the money to do its job properly. He says the House and Senate have absorbed the costs of three special sessions over the last two years while also coping with increased retirement and health costs.
Comments