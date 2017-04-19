Ex Alaska state senator running large US horse association

Former Alaska state senator Ralph Seekins has been elected as president of the American Quarter Horse Association, which represents more than 250,000 horse owners.
The Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2pg6b8k) Monday that Seekins was elected to the post last month in San Antonio, Texas.
The quarter horse association works to preserve the breed and encourages humane treatment of horses, Seekins said.
"It's a nice responsibility, and I'm going to live up to that," Seekins said. "It's a good way for me to give back."
He previously served on the association's marketing membership committee and public policy committee.
Seekins also owns a car dealership, and said his role as president of the association "is similar to what I do in the car business. We're a service organization."
He and his family own a company called Helping Hooves that has a therapeutic riding service for people with disabilities
"There's something between horses and people with disabilities that only God understands," Seekins said.
