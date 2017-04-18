7 Wyoming school districts OK allowing legal action

At least seven Wyoming school districts have approved resolutions authorizing possible legal action against the state over school financing.
The resolutions don't mean districts will sue the state but merely allow the individual districts to file or join a lawsuit if one is started.
The Gillette News Record reports (http://bit.ly/2pxxxpX ) that Campbell County School District was the first to approve a resolution on March 28. Since then, Laramie County School District 1 in Cheyenne, Sweetwater County 1 and 2, Sheridan County 1, Sublette County 1 and Lincoln County 1 have followed.
Campbell County Superintendent Boyd Brown says other school district boards plan to discuss the matter.
Brown said it shows how important school trustees throughout Wyoming feel about protecting their students from being impacted by state budget cuts.
