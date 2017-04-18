US Republican leaders take questions from Arkansas residents

Two Republican leaders held a town-hall-style meeting in Arkansas to address various issues regarding the Trump administration, including President Donald Trump's tax returns.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2ojWIbZ ) reports the meeting hosted Monday by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. French Hill was similar to others being held by Republicans around the U.S. in recent months.
About 1,000 people attended, mostly opponents of the president, to voice their concerns and ask questions.
In response to Trump's tax returns, Cotton and Hill said all federally elected officials have to file extensive financial disclosure forms. Trump is the first president in over 40 years to withhold such documents.
In less than two months, Cotton has hosted three public meetings in person. Hill has held two similar meetings this year by telephone.
