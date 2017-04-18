Private company continues to underperform with lottery sales

New Jersey lottery sales are down for a third year since being privatized.
The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2oPRtUe ) that operations management firm Northstar New Jersey promised a return of over $1.4 billion over 15 years when Republican Gov. Chris Christie moved the games to privatization in 2013. Since then, Northstar has missed its income projections and spent $20 million in allowance funds to cover financial shortfalls.
The firm lowered its projections by $1 billion after renegotiating a contract in 2015. However, the Office of Legislative Services says the lottery is predicted to miss its goal for 2017 as well.
Christie now wants the lottery to support the underfunded public employee pension system.
Critics of Northstar question the company's track record and ability to meet their own projections.
