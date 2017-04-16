National & International

April 16, 2017 2:26 PM

State income tax bill passes Alaska House

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska House has voted to impose the state's first income tax in nearly four decades.

The House bill passed in a 22-17 vote on Saturday and now moves to the Senate, which has voiced opposition to the tax proposal.

Senate President Pete Kelly released a statement after the House vote calling bill "absurd."

The tax proposal is intended to help close the state's $2.7 billion budget shortfall.

It's expected to generate about $687 million but the state would not benefit from the revenue until 2020.

Under the income tax plan, a person making between $14,300 and $50,000 per year will pay 2.5 percent of their adjusted gross income to the state. Alaskans making more will pay a higher rate.

