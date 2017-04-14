National & International

April 14, 2017 3:50 AM

Burlington mayor says news soon on plans for old power plant

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

The mayor of Vermont's largest city says the public will soon learn what's going to be done with a long-abandoned power plant on the Lake Champlain waterfront.

Democratic Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city will decide whether to move forward with a plan that calls for a public park and performance space. A team looking for a way to redevelop the coal-fired plant submitted the plan in December. The plant has been abandoned since the 1980s.

WCAX-TV (http://bit.ly/2pbQKh1 ) reports the city has set aside almost $6 million to invest in the $15 million project if it's approved.

Weinberger says officials are in the process of working out the details to see if it's something that can be done.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?
Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack 1:59

Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack
Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' 'awesome' outing 1:15

Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' 'awesome' outing

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos