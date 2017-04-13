National & International

April 13, 2017 12:58 PM

New attorney general sworn in

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has sworn in Gordon MacDonald as the state's top law enforcement official.

MacDonald, who was sworn in on Thursday, was confirmed by the Executive Council last week.

MacDonald is an attorney with expertise in civil litigation and experience on the opposite side of the state. He's represented hospitals in a tax dispute against the state and a major opioid manufacturer that was under investigation by the state.

MacDonald has pledged to avoid ethical conflicts by recusing himself from cases he's been involved in.

