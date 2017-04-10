Missouri discrimination bill passes committee unchanged

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty Pause

0:26 Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for deadly Charleston church shooting

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

2:54 Royals players prepare for home opener without Yordano Ventura

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

0:33 Children's Mercy, animal health groups battle cancer

3:53 A tight market leaves KC area home buyers desperate

0:56 Two teens dead after car loaded with nine people crashes into tree in Lenexa

1:12 Royals fans ready for baseball at the K