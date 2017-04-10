Synthetic urine ban bill heads to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

The Indiana House has voted to send a bill banning the sale of synthetic urine to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The bill by Rep. Greg Beumer (BEYE'-mer) makes it a misdemeanor for store owners to knowingly sell products designed to fraudulently pass drug or alcohol tests. The House approved the bill 94-0 Monday.
The Modoc Republican's bill previously cleared the Senate in a unanimous vote.
Beumer says the measure is needed to ferret out workers with drug problems. Current law forbids using substances to falsify a drug test, but not the sale of the products used to do so.
The approved changes remove a list of 12 substances and define them as products added to human urine for the purpose of defrauding a test.
Comments