University student injured at Alaska snowmobile race

A university student is in the hospital after a side-by-side vehicle struck her all-terrain vehicle from behind at a snowmobile race.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2ojlfP4 ) University of Alaska Fairbanks student Paige Best had her pelvis broken after her ATV was struck from behind by Cam Am side-by-side vehicle at the annual Artic Man race. Her friend Blaze Brooks, who was also in the ATV with Best, says the Cam Am riders stayed to make sure everyone was OK.
The incident was reported to Alaska State Troopers, who were not present at this year's race because of state budget cuts.
Brooks says Best was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery on Sunday. Doctors say Best should be able to walk in three months.
Artic Man President Howie Thies declined to comment.
Comments