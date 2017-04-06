Lawmakers drop study on shifting farm oversight from budget

1:29 'Don't do that again' says Portland mayor to Pepsi-wielding man Pause

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care

0:36 Scenes from the pre-ceremony of WWI Centennial

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

3:11 Pittsburg High School student journalists in the spotlight

1:32 Royals pitcher and weather watcher Danny Duffy

1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases