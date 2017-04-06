Michigan power plant plans $500M expansion

A Michigan power plant has announced plans for a more than $500 million expansion that's expected to create jobs, add to the city of Midland's tax base and increase the plant's electrical capacity.
Construction on the expansion for Midland Cogeneration Venture will begin once a power agreement has been finalized. Director of Human Resources Kelly Moldovan says the construction will take about two-and-a-half years and employ about 700 workers.
Moldovan says the expansion is expected to add about 20 jobs to its current 250 at the site in the long term.
The project will add two new gas turbines and a steam turbine.
The company's electricity capacity is expected to increase from a little over 1,600 megawatts to about 2,300 megawatts.
Moldovan says the expansion will contribute $10 million to $15 million annually to the city's tax base.
