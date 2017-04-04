Panel advances McMaster's picks to Ports Authority board

A legislative screening panel on Tuesday advanced Gov. Henry McMaster's picks for the South Carolina Ports Authority board after determining they have no direct ties to embattled political consultant Richard Quinn.
The Legislature's Ports Authority oversight panel found utility executive Kenneth Jackson and Bluffton attorney William Jones qualified for the post. The unanimous vote sent their nominations to the Senate Transportation Committee for further scrutiny.
The panel delayed voting two weeks ago to research the ties amid a broadening investigation into potential Statehouse corruption. Quinn has not been charged, but the state grand jury subpoenaed data involving his firms, including about $3 million the ports agency has paid for public relations since 2009.
A review found "the relationships with Richard Quinn & Associates were several layers removed. These individuals did not have any direct ties," said Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Charleston, chairman of both the screening panel and Transportation Committee.
As a SCANA executive, Jackson has said he's responsible for recommending whether to continue the utility's yearly public relations contracts with Quinn's firms, which date to the 1990s. Bluffton attorney William Jones — a University of South Carolina trustee — has donated to McMaster's campaigns. His law partner, state Rep. Weston Newton, paid Quinn's firm $2,350 in 2012 for a campaign mailing.
"That's several, several steps removed," Grooms said.
McMaster's spokesman, Brian Symmes, has said the governor's nominations to the expired terms have nothing to do with the Quinns.
McMaster, who ascended to the governor's office in January, is a decades-long Quinn client. But there's no indication he's a target. Symmes has said state law enforcement has not spoken to or sought documents from McMaster as part of the Statehouse probe.
McMaster nominated Jackson on March 9 to replace Patrick McKinney, the governor's former political rival in the 2014 lieutenant governor's race. McKinney, the ports chairman, began publicly questioning the agency's payments to the Quinns last summer.
At a meeting called by McKinney last week, the board voted 5-3 to suspend payments to Quinn amid the investigation.
Grooms said Tuesday he probably would have voted with the majority if he were on the board.
The Senate Transportation Committee is scheduled to take up the nominees Wednesday.
While that review will be more subjective, Grooms said, "I see no reason why these two folks should not serve as board members."
