Alabama education budget stalls in Senate

An Alabama senator is delaying a vote on the state education budget, saying that it pulls too much money away from K-12 schools.
Cullman Republican Sen. Paul Bussman did calculations on a dry-erase board Tuesday to show that if this year's budget passes, nearly $43 million will have been removed from public schools in the last five years.
Bussman made a similar argument and prevented a vote on the budget two weeks ago before legislators left for spring break.
Budget sponsor Sen. Arthur Orr, a Decatur Republican, told Bussman he understands his issues with the legislation but the bill reflects the needs of education statewide.
The budget debate was expected to continue Tuesday afternoon, though it was unclear if senators would vote on the education proposal.
