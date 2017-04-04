AP Exclusive: Border wall contractors brace for hostile site

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

24:17 The GO bond debate: Listen to arguments for and against the ballot measure

2:01 Human bones found in Cass County

9:50 Chow Town Live: How Rosedale Barbeque makes those golden crinkle-cut fries

2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law

12:27 Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting

0:27 A few warmup dunks by Michael Porter Jr. at McDonald's All-American Game