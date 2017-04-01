Natchez-Adams schools set vote to approve $35M in borrowing

A southwest Mississippi school district wants to raise property taxes to borrow money for a new high school and renovate elementary schools.
The Natchez-Adams school board voted Thursday to set a May 23 election to borrow $35 million.
The Natchez Democrat (http://bit.ly/2nF9Ad3) reports taxes on a house valued at $100,000 are likely to rise between $88 and $99 a year.
The building program would cost $45 million, but the district hopes to generate another $10 million through a lease program financed by existing revenue.
County officials say they hadn't been notified of the district's election plans.
The bond must win 60 percent of votes to pass.
Since 2011, voters in 15 Mississippi school districts have approved bond issues, while voters in two others rejected bonds, according to state records.
