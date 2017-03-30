University of Wisconsin, DNR and K-12 schools in spotlight

The University of Wisconsin, K-12 schools and the Department of Natural Resources will all be in the spotlight as the Legislature's budget-writing committee completes three days of briefings.
The Joint Finance Committee meeting on Thursday comes after a 14-hour marathon Wednesday that saw Republicans on the panel disagreeing sharply with key planks of Gov. Scott Walker's budget.
The final hearing promises to bring more of the same. Lawmakers have already voiced displeasure with Walker's proposal to cut UW tuition 5 percent in the second year of the budget.
And while Walker has won praise for his plan to raise K-12 aid by $649 million, some have questioned where the money would come from and whether it's too much.
Walker's changes to the DNR have also drawn a backlash.
