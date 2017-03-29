Contracts to buy US homes hit highest level since April

4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' Pause

2:01 First gift of cherry blossom trees from Japan were pest-infested

0:18 3 storm chasers killed in Texas during storms

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong'

1:58 Woman's KC house is nearly stolen with a piece of paper

4:06 Michael Porter Jr.: Hopes to return thrill to Mizzou Arena

0:49 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on why he's sticking with Alex Smith

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

2:34 Billy Preston: Kansas will be fine next season