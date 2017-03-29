Speedier tax cut for car buyers OK'd by Michigan Senate

People who trade in their car to buy a new one would see a sales tax cut phased in more quickly under bills that the Michigan Senate passed unanimously on Wednesday.
A 2013 law lets the buyers of cars, boats and other recreational vehicles subtract the value of their trade-in from the purchase price of a new vehicle for tax purposes. The credit now is $3,500 — saving people $210 in taxes — and rises $500 annually until 2039, at which point there will be no limit on the trade-in value excluded from taxation.
The legislation that was sent to the House would accelerate the phase-in of the tax break to 2029, 10 years sooner. The trade-in credit would jump to $5,000 in 2019 and increase by $1,000 each year after.
The bills' supporters say the law helped boost auto sales and buyers deserve a fully phased-in tax reduction earlier.
"A 25-year phase-in I think was a little long when we originally did the bill. So I've always been interested in shortening up that phase-in," said a sponsor, Republican Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, of Lowell. "It's good tax policy and I think it'll also incentivize car sales in our state, which will trickle down — (it) helps the economy in many different ways."
Michigan has a 6 percent sales tax.
The nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency says the state could lose an extra $8.4 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year, nearly $18 million in tax revenue in 2019-20 and almost $29 million in 2020-21 — mostly in the fund that pays for K-12 schools.
Messages were left seeking comment on Gov. Rick Snyder's stance on the legislation. The Republican signed the 2013 law after his concerns about the budget impact were addressed by phasing in the tax cut over time.
Hildenbrand said he had not recently spoken with Snyder about the bills, but he knows he has reservations. The tax cut legislation could be included in negotiations over the next state budget, said Hildenbrand, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee.
___
Online:
Senate Bills 94-95: http://bit.ly/2ovY0Ad
Comments