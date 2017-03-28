Business Highlights

___
White House calls for domestic cuts to finance border wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is proposing immediate budget cuts of $18 billion from programs like medical research, infrastructure and community grants so U.S. taxpayers, not Mexico, can cover the down payment on the border wall. The White House documents were submitted to Congress amid negotiations over a catchall spending bill that would avert a partial government shutdown at the end of next month.
Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit
NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo says it will pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the up to 2 million accounts its employees may have opened for customers without getting their permission. It's the first private settlement that Wells has reached since the company paid $185 million to federal and California authorities late last year
US stock indexes close higher as consumer confidence gains
Banks and other financial companies led U.S. stock indexes sharply higher, snapping an eight-day losing streak for the Dow Jones industrial average. The rally was broad, with materials and industrials companies also among the big gainers. Energy stocks rose as crude oil prices moved higher. The market got a boost from new data showing that consumer confidence in the U.S. hit its highest level since 2000.
Elon Musk's latest target: Brain-computer interfaces
NEW YORK (AP) — Tech billionaire Elon Musk is announcing a new venture called Neuralink focused on linking brains to computers. The company plans to develop brain implants that can treat neural disorders and may one day be powerful enough to put humanity on a more even footing with future superintelligent computers, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Trump tosses Obama's 'clean' energy plan, embraces coal
Declaring "the start of a new era" in energy production, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order Tuesday that he says would revive the coal industry and create jobs. The move makes good on his campaign pledge to unravel former President Barack Obama's plan to curb global warming. Environmental activists including former Vice President Al Gore denounced the plan. But Trump says the effort is about "bringing back our jobs, bringing back our dreams and making America wealthy again."
A look at how Trump's moves on coal will affect the industry
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump's move to roll back Obama-era regulations on climate change is unlikely to turn around the coal industry any time soon. Experts say coal's biggest problem isn't pollution rules but cheap and abundant natural gas. Also, mining has become more automated and needs fewer workers than it once did to extract a given amount of coal.
What makes a cyberattack? Experts lobby to restrict the term
LONDON (AP) — Policymakers have sometimes struggled to distinguish this-means-war cyberattacks from more mundane forms of electronic subterfuge. Now a disparate group of academics, lawyers and analysts is drawing up guidelines to help, pushing back against the layperson's definition of "cyberattack" that seems to encompass virtually anything bad done with a computer.
Trump's budget could plunge nation's capital into recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The booming Washington region would take a big hit from President Donald Trump's proposed budget. While it's highly unlikely to be enacted, the budget released by the White House this month would eliminate tens of thousands of federal jobs in the District of Columbia and its suburbs. That would add up to billions of dollars in lost wages and millions of square feet in vacant office space.
Uber diversity: low on women, like other tech companies
NEW YORK (AP) — Uber's first report on employee diversity shows low numbers for women, especially in technology positions. In that regard, the company is similar to other Silicon Valley giants such as Google, Facebook and Apple. But the report comes amid claims of sexual harassment and other problems for the ride-hailing pioneer.
House votes to block Obama-era online privacy rules
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has voted to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration. It's a step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the web browsing habits of their customers. The Federal Communications Commission rule was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information. Undoing it still requires President Donald Trump's approval.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 150.52 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,701.50. The 30-company average's decline in the previous eight consecutive days was its longest slide in more than five years. The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 16.98 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,358.57. The Nasdaq composite index gained 34.77 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,875.14.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 64 cents, or 1.3 percent, to close at $48.37 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, climbed 58 cents, or 1.1 percent, to close at $51.33 a barrel in London.
Natural gas added 4 cents to $3.10 per 1,000 cubic feet, wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.64 per gallon and heating oil gained a penny to $1.52 per gallon.
