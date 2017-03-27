Decisions on tuition, Uber, juvenile justice loom in Albany

Free state college tuition for middle-class students, the upstate expansion of Uber and Lyft and juvenile justice reforms are the top issues confronting lawmakers as they seek a deal on the state budget.
Legislators hope to approve a spending plan by Saturday, the first day of the new state fiscal year.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Republican-led Senate and the Democratic Assembly are in broad agreement on the need to increase tuition assistance. Cuomo prompted the discussion with a proposal to make state college tuition free for middle-class students.
The budget also could include a plan to allow ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to expand into Buffalo, Rochester and other upstate cities. The Senate and Cuomo agree on an expansion proposal; legislation in the Assembly would give local governments the right to regulate Uber and Lyft.
"I'm not a betting man when it comes to the budget in Albany," said Josh Gold, Uber's policy manager for New York. "Who knows what goes on behind those closed doors?"
Uber plans to rally support this week from upstate residents by emailing those who have downloaded the Uber app and encouraging them to contact their lawmakers.
Democrats, meanwhile, are pushing to end the state's practice of prosecuting 16- and 17-year-olds as adults. The Assembly and Cuomo support the idea, but Republicans say they don't want the state to go soft on violent criminals.
Top lawmakers expressed optimism that negotiations could bear fruit before Saturday's deadline.
"We have an excellent chance of getting the budget done on time," said Senate Leader John Flanagan, R-Long Island.
