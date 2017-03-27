Montana Senate rejects increase in resort taxes

A bill to allow certain Montana cities and towns to increase their resort tax has failed on a tie vote.
The bill died on a 25-25 vote Monday without debate in the final vote of the state Senate. It had passed an initial vote on Saturday 26-23.
The bill would have allowed designated resort communities that now collect a 3 percent sales tax to impose an additional 1 percent local option tax, if local voters approve.
The extra revenue would have to be used for workforce housing or for infrastructure such as water systems, roads and bridges.
There are four designated resort communities and six designated resort areas in Montana. All of them now collect the 3 percent sales tax.
