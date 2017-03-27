Austin leaders fire back after new 'sanctuary city' warning

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank Pause

3:04 ConnectHome and Google Fiber bring gigabit Ethernet to public housing

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

0:29 Students being evacuated from Oak Park High School after possible threat

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture

2:06 Harold Brantley reflects on his life since the crash

0:47 LeFou of 'Beauty and the Beast' in a scene with Gaston

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener