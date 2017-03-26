Ohio festival organizer to review new village regulations

Organizers of an annual sauerkraut festival are reviewing new regulations established to replace its former contract with the southwestern Ohio village where the festival is held.
Waynesville's village council canceled its contract with the area chamber of commerce that organizes the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival after the 2016 event. The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2nQmCHP ) reports the cancellation followed a dispute over changes the council said were needed to protect the village from liability and reduce or eliminate expenses.
The 2017 festival chairman says the chamber is accepting vendor applications for this year but will have a lawyer review the council's new regulations before deciding what to do next.
The festival featuring arts, crafts, entertainment and lots of pickled cabbage has been a popular attraction for nearly 50 years.
